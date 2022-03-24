Four siblings looking for one family to adopt them together

About a third of all sibling groups in foster care in the Houston area are considered large, meaning three or more kids. They often face a greater challenge finding a loving, permanent home. In fact, less than half are placed together in the same home.

FOX 26 met one group of four siblings ranging in age from 7 to 12 looking for a family to adopt them all together.

"They’re very bonded together. It's a tightly knit group, and they want to be adopted together," said Caitlin Brake with Depelchin Children’s Center.

Vanessa is the oldest. At 12, she’s charming, makes good grades and will help her siblings in any way.

"I used to want to be a singer, but as I started growing up I think I want to be a doctor or go to the military," she said.

Bryan is 11. He’s talkative, loves movies, science and being outside.

"I want to be a police officer and serve for the military," he said.

8-year-old Ismael is just a year older than the youngest, Elizabeth. Their caseworker calls them a dynamic duo.

Depelchin Children’s Center says they’ve benefited from the stability of being in the same foster home for a couple of years but deserve more.

"They say things like ‘I want pets’ or ‘I want my own room’ as most kids do, but what they really want is a family to commit to them and also be able to keep that tight relationship with one another," said Brake.

Bryan says if they know they’ll be together throughout childhood they’d no longer have to worry.

"It really doesn't matter which parent we get adopted with, the only thing that matters is being with my brother and sisters," he says.

To adopt the four siblings visit depelchin.org/findingfamilies