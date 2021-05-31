Four teens shot in Subway parking lot in Grand Crossing

Four teens were shot Sunday night as they stood in the parking lot of a restaurant in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The group was standing in the parking lot of a Subway, 6718 S. Stony Island Ave., when a dark-colored sedan drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 19-year-old man was struck in the foot, and a second 19-year-old was struck multiple times in the legs, police said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were struck in multiple times in their legs, police said. The 18-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical center and the younger boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, both in good condition.

Advertisement

Area One detectives are investigating.