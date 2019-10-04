Four wounded in Thursday shootings

article

At least four people were shot Thursday across Chicago, including a 17-year-old boy who was wounded in Austin on the West Side.

He was walking about 7:15 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Thomas Street when he heard gunshots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About an hour later, two people were wounded in separate shootings within minutes of each other.

A 41-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet in Morgan Park on the South Side.

About 8:10 p.m., she was inside a residence in the 11300 block of South Carpenter Street when several people approached and fired shots from outside into the residence, police said.

She was grazed by a bullet in the chin and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Minutes later, a 24-year-old man was shot in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

He was in a vehicle about 8:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 68th Street when someone approached him and opened fire, police said.

The man was struck in the arm and thigh, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

Thursday’s earliest reported shooting happened in Gresham on the South Side.

A 27-year-old woman was sitting in a vehicle about 4:20 p.m., in the 8200 block of South Morgan Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up beside her and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

A bullet grazed the left side of her head, police said. She was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park where her condition was stabilized.

One person was killed and three others were wounded in gun violence incidents within city limits on Wednesday.