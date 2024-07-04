Fourth of July festivities at 31st Street Beach cut short by new curfew

One Chicago Park District facility celebration will be cut short on the Fourth of July.

Anyone who is planning a picnic at 31st Street Beach will need to be out of there by 9 p.m. Thursday night due to the newly-implemented curfew.

The curfew is in effect Thursday night and the next 10 days.

Typically, the beach closes at 11 p.m.

Fourth Ward Alderman Lamont Robinson said he's not happy about shortening the beach hours, but they have to do something after two fatal shootings two weeks ago at the beach and another shooting last week.

Alderman Robinson added that they'll see whether the curfew is working to prevent violence before deciding whether to make the shorter beach hours permanent.