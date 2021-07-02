Fourth of July weekend celebrations kick off in south suburbs

Close to 1,000 people took over Matteson's village grounds on Friday.

Attendees had coolers in hand, picnic tables with great spreads, and many children excited to enjoy the festivities.

"For two years we couldn’t do nothing and now things are opening up again, we’re vaccinated," Marilyn Brown said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The free event featured live music and of course some good 4th of July food, including BBQ ribs and Harold’s Chicken.

The celebration also honored Cliff and Tiffany Taylor who used their personal finances to open a site where 1,000 people were vaccinated in one day.

"A lot of people just didn’t have the resources and I knew if we provided something here in Matteson, it could help more people get vaccinated," Tiffany said.

In Dolton, it was their first 4th of July fireworks celebration in a decade. The city canceled the annual event in years' past due to high crime and budget cuts.

"When I came in, we initiated a foot patrol and hired seven new police officers throughout our town," recently elected Mayor Tiffany Henyard said.

Advertisement

Families camped out on Thornridge High School’s football field. There was also lots of free food. The biggest attraction was likely Sariah Mosley’s snowball stand. Mosley said her snowballs were "good, great and awesome."