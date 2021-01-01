Fourth suspect involved in fatal shooting of retired Chicago firefighter arrested in Pennsylvania

article

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the killing of a retired Chicago firefighter that occurred in December 2019 outside a popcorn shop in Morgan Park.

Dwain Williams was leaving the popcorn shop Lets Get Poppin’, 11758 S. Western Ave., and walked to his vehicle when a dark-colored sedan approached and four males got out.

There was an exchange of gunfire, and the retired firefighter was struck in the abdomen. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Three individuals have already been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The suspects were part of a "carjacking crew" believed to be responsible for other crimes in the area, police have said.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown announced the news of the arrest of the fourth individual via Twitter Friday afternoon.

The fourth suspect in the fatal shooting was arrested on a separate warrant in Pennsylvania by the FBI.

The suspect, whose name wasn’t released, was being held on a $2 million murder warrant, Brown said. Officials were seeking his extradition back to Chicago.

Williams retired from the fire department two years ago, officials said. He was about to return to work as a civilian employee at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.