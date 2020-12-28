Third person charged in murder of retired Chicago firefighter

article

A third person is charged in a botched carjacking early December that ended in the murder of a retired firefighter.

Devin Barron, 20, faces murder and gun charges in the Dec. 3 shooting of Dwain Williams outside a Morgan Park popcorn shop, Chicago police said Monday.

Two other teens, 15 and 18, were already charged in what police say was a "carjacking crew" that followed Williams that day and tried to steal his Jeep.

Barron was arrested Saturday in souths suburban Lansing by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said.

He is expected to appear for a bail hearing Monday.

In surveillance video of the shooting, two people with guns are seen approaching Williams, 65, as he walks toward his Jeep with a bag in his hand after leaving the shop, authorities said.

Williams, who had a permit to carry a concealed weapon and was also armed, exchanged shots with the group and was shot in the abdomen.

He later died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The two teens already charged in the murder were allegedly unarmed accomplices.

Williams was a Chicago Fire Department lieutenant who retired about two years ago, officials said. He was about to return to work as a civilian employee at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.