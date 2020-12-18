Second person charged with fatal shooting of retired firefighter outside popcorn shop

article

A second person has been charged with the fatal shooting of a retired firefighter earlier this month outside of a Morgan Park popcorn shop.

Dwain Johnson, 18, of Gary, Indiana, faces one count of first-degree murder, along with vehicular hijacking and multiple counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, Chicago police announced Thursday night.

Johnson was one of three people who confronted 65-year-old Dwain Williams Dec. 3 in an apparent robbery attempt, authorities said.

Earlier Thursday, a 15-year-old boy was charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder, as well as a count of armed robbery, for his role in the shooting, officials said. The teen is not being identified because he was charged as a juvenile.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan described the group as a "carjacking crew," responsible for a number of other crimes in the area.

The carjackers, driving in a stolen Ford Fusion, allegedly followed Williams as he drove to Let’s Get Poppin’ at 11758 S. Western Ave.

In a video of the shooting, two people with guns are seen approaching Williams as he walks towards his Jeep with a bag in his hand, authorities said.

Williams then retreats behind his car as a suspect with a gun rushes towards him, authorities said. William fires his own gun and a suspect falls to the ground before returning to the car and fleeing.

Williams was struck in the abdomen during the exchange of gunfire and died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The teen suspect was unarmed at the time of the shooting, according to public defender Courtenay Harris, but Johnson and the other carjacker were allegedly armed.

Johnson was placed into custody by the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force Wednesday in Oak Forest. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

A judge Thursday ordered the teen to remain in custody ahead of his next hearing on Monday.