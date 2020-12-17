Boy, 15, charged in murder of retired Chicago firefighter in carjacking

A 15-year-old boy faces a murder charge in connection to the fatal shooting of a retired Chicago firefighter during a Far South Side carjacking.

The teen, who is unnamed because he’s charged as a juvenile, is expected in court later Thursday in the murder of 65-year-old Dwain Williams, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

The boy was arrested Wednesday afternoon in south suburban Chicago Heights by the Great Lakes Regional Task Force, Chicago police said. The child also faces a count of attempted robbery.

Williams was confronted by four carjackers Dec. 3 after leaving the popcorn shop Let’s Get Poppin’, 11758 S. Western Ave., in the Morgan Park neighborhood, authorities have said.

Williams exchanged gunfire with the carjackers and was shot in his abdomen. He died later at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

In the video of the shooting, which unfolded in a few seconds, Williams is seen walking toward his Jeep with a bag in his hand when a car pulls up and three suspects jump out.

Williams retreats behind his car as one of the suspects rushes toward him with a gun in his hand. Williams pulls out his own gun and is seen firing shots at the suspect, who falls to the ground before jumping back into the car and fleeing.

Investigators believe the suspects followed Williams to the popcorn shop after seeing his car earlier in the day, police said.

Williams was a Chicago Fire Department lieutenant who retired about two years ago after joining in 1992, officials said. He was about to return to work as a civilian employee at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

A group of activists and organizations, including the anti-violence group "I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot," have put up a combined reward of $34,000 for information leading to any arrests in his killing. It wasn’t immediately clear if someone claimed the reward.