Hundreds gather to honor retired Chicago firefighter killed in attempted carjacking

Hundreds of people flocked to a South Side popcorn shop where last week a retired Chicago fire lieutenant was gunned down during an attempted carjacking.

They came to take part in a memorial and a fundraiser for his family.

“Lieutenant Williams was a blessing. He came into our store sometimes twice a week. He was always happy,” said popcorn shop owner Barbara Marsh.

Marsh says Wiliams was smiling when he left last week. Moments later, he walked into an ambush by four young men trying to steal his car. Shots were exchanged and Williams died on the sidewalk outside the store.

On Thursday, hundreds of people came to show their support by buying popcorn with the proceeds going to Williams’ family. The line stretched around the corner, through the parking lot and down the block.

“Just had to support the family. To lose such a great man, it’s really hard,” one woman said.

After burying Williams earlier in the day, his family came by the popcorn store to show their appreciation and speak about their loss.

“My husband was an honorable man. And he fought for peace and justice all his life,” said wife Karen Williams.

“My daddy is in a box, man. Over popcorn. How unreal is that? That’s insanity! And to walk around the city as if that is OK, that is not OK!” said daughter Tamarca Humphrey.

The family is also hoping someone recognizes the four young men captured on the surveillance video released by police earlier this week. They believe someone out there is sheltering the suspects.