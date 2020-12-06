Reward in carjacking murder of retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams increases

The reward to catch the carjackers who murdered a retired Chicago firefighter grew quickly over the weekend.

Dwain Williams,65, was shot dead in a confrontation with carjackers on Thursday as he left a popcorn shop in Morgan Park. Chicago police said they wanted Williams' Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The reward was up to $34,000 on Sunday night.

Sources told Fox 32 News that a car connected with the carjacking was located on Saturday in Tinley Park.

Carjackings have doubled in the past year in Chicago. Chicago police have responded to 1,229 carjackings this year through Nov. 22, more than double the 514 carjackings in Chicago in all of 2019, according to data obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.