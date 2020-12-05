Car from deadly carjacking incident involving retired Chicago firefighter located, sources say

A car from a deadly carjacking incident in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood has been located in Tinley Park, sources said Saturday night.

On Thursday, retired firefighter Dwain Williams, 65, left the popcorn shop Lets Get Poppin’, 11758 S. Western Ave., and walked to his vehicle. A dark-colored sedan approached and four males got out.

Williams exchanged gunfire with the carjackers, and the retired firefighter was struck in the abdomen. The suspects were last seen fleeing west on 118th Street in the sedan.

Sources told Fox 32 News that a 2013 Ford Fusion involved with the murder had been located in Tinley Park Saturday.

There is an $8,000 reward being offered in the case.