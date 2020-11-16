String of carjackings reported in West Town

article

Chicago police are alerting West Town residents of a recent string of armed carjackings.

Two or three males, between 15 and 20 years old, have carjacked at least four people at gunpoint since Halloween, according to a Chicago police community alert.

The carjackings happened:

about 4:30 a.m. Oct. 31 in the 1000 block of North Hoyne Avenue;

about 7:20 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 1500 block of West Chicago Avenue;

about 2 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 2300 block of West Grand Avenue; and

about 5:15 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 2300 block of West Augusta Boulevard.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.