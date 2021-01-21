Fourth suspect charged in fatal shooting of retired Chicago firefighter

article

The fourth and final suspect in the December killing of retired firefighter Dwain Williams — who was fatally shot in a botched carjacking in December — has been extradited to Chicago and charged with murder.

Jaylen Saulsberry, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday at O’Hare International Airport after being extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested earlier this month on a separate warrant, Chicago police said.

"We hope the hard work of our detectives and law enforcement partners brings justice for the Williams family," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said on Twitter.

Prosecutors have said the last suspect sought by police was the second gunman in the incident, which unfolded Dec. 3 outside the Let’s Get Poppin’ popcorn store at 11758 S. Western Ave. in Morgan Park.

Two teenagers and a 20-year-old man have already been charged.

The defendants were part of a carjacking crew believed to be responsible for other crimes in the area, police said previously.

Williams was shot in the abdomen after exchanging gunfire with his attackers. He was a concealed-carry holder who retired from the fire department two years ago, officials said.

He was about to return to work as a civilian employee at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Saulsberry is due in bond court Friday.