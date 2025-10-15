Fox Lake man arrested after allegedly threatening family with gun

article

The Brief A Fox Lake man was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot his partner and their daughter during a domestic dispute, police said. Officers removed the victims from the home and later seized several firearms under a restraining order. Aaron L. Pierce faces multiple assault and disorderly conduct charges and remains in Lake County Jail awaiting a court appearance.



Fox Lake police arrested a 50-year-old man Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to shoot his partner and their daughter during a domestic dispute, authorities said.

What we know:

On Tuesday, officers responded to a home in the 20 block of East Oak Street, where a woman told police that her partner, Aaron Pierce, had made threats involving a gun, according to the Fox Lake Police Department. The woman and her daughter were removed from the residence for safety.

Police said investigators, working with the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, obtained a firearms restraining order and a search warrant for the home. The restraining order prohibits Pierce from possessing or purchasing firearms for the duration of the order.

With assistance from Illinois State Police, officers executed the search warrant Tuesday, seizing multiple guns and taking Pierce into custody.

Pierce was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of aggravated assault with a firearm of a disabled person, and one count of disorderly conduct.

What's next:

He was booked into the Lake County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.