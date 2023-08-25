Wrong-way crash in Fox Lake leaves man dead, another injured

A man died and another was injured in a wrong-way crash Thursday night in northwest suburban Fox Lake.

A Cadillac SUV was traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 12 around 9:40 p.m. when it struck a Ford van that was driving northbound, according to police.

The Fox Lake Fire Protection District was called to the scene to cut the vehicles open so both drivers could be extricated, police said.

The driver of the Ford, a 21-year-old man was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The 48-year-old man who was driving the Cadillac was also taken to Condell where he was listed in stable condition, suffering from cuts and possible fractures, police said.

Several law enforcement agencies were called to the scene to investigate, including he Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Villa police and Round Lake Beach police.

The roadway was reopened around 2 a.m.

Officials continue to investigate the crash.