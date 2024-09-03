Foxtrot to reopen in Chicago's Gold Coast this week

The Brief The upscale corner store chain, Foxtrot, is reopening its first location in Chicago after a temporary closure earlier this year. The reopened Foxtrot will feature expanded coffee options and a reimagined food menu, including new items like panini sandwiches and salads. To celebrate the reopening, Foxtrot is offering special promotions, such as free coffee and Happy Hour.



Foxtrot, the revived upscale corner store chain, is set to reopen its first location in Chicago’s Gold Coast on Thursday.

The reopening comes after the Chicago-based chain abruptly closed all stores nationwide on April 23, just a few months after the boutique grocer announced their merger with Dom's Kitchen and Market.

The closure affected 33 Foxtrots in Chicago, Dallas, Austin and the DC area and two Dom's Market locations in Chicago. The parent company, Outfox Hospitality, filed for bankruptcy.

In June, all of the official Foxtrot Market Instagram page's posts were removed. The account posted its first photo with the caption, "A new Foxtrot with some old friends. Coming soon."

Just a few months later, Foxtrot Café & Market will relaunch with expanded coffee offerings and a reimagined food menu.

Alongside their signature breakfast tacos, the new menu introduces panini sandwiches, salads, and bowls. The café will also offer exclusive coffee blends, such as The Milk Man Blend and Early Train Espresso, crafted specifically for Foxtrot.

"Our new coffee and food menus are a true reflection of Foxtrot's founding principle: taking the ingredients we’re passionate about, partnering with the best purveyors, and making them a special part of our day—and yours—every day," said Foxtrot Chairman Mike LaVitola.

In addition to the new food and coffee options, the store will also reintroduce customer favorites like their gummies and gummy mixes, along with a curated market featuring local makers and brands.

To celebrate the grand opening, Foxtrot is offering promotions, including free coffee with no purchase necessary from 6-10 a.m. on Thursday and Happy Hour starting at 3 p.m. on Friday.

More Foxtrot locations are scheduled to reopen in Chicago and Dallas throughout 2025.