Francisco Diaz: Chicago man reported missing from Back of the Yards

A Chicago man was reported missing from the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Friday.

Francisco Diaz, 71, was last seen near the 4700 block of South Racine Avenue. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray Tilden sweatshirt and a black jacket with "DKNY" on the sleeve.

Diaz is 5-foot-5 and weighs roughly 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on the missing individual, they're asked to contact Area 1 SVU at 312-747-8380 or call 911.