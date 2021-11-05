Frankfort businessmen accused of purchasing stolen property then shipping it to resellers out of state

Two businessmen from Frankfort have been charged with running a fencing operation out of their suburban Chicago stores.

Ziad I. Zayed, also known as "Zee," 46, and Mosas I. Zayed, 33, are charged with conspiracy to receive and dispose stolen property across state lines.

The Zayeds, who are brothers, were arrested Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint, the Zayeds used their store, Crestwood Electronics Inc. in Crestwood, and other businesses, to knowingly purchase stolen electronic devices and other merchandise, repackage the items and then ship them to resellers out of state and overseas.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Some of the items included laptop computers, fitness tracking devices and digital cameras that were stolen from railcars near Chicago last year, the complaint said.

Advertisement

They were scheduled to appear in court Friday.