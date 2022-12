The Frankfort community is invited to the annual "Lighting of the Green" event Thursday.

There will be a choir, brass quintet and special visits from Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch!

The Grinch, by the way, has promised to keep his shenanigans at home.

The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be free hot cocoa and cookies to help you stay warm.