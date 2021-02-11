Frankfort man facing child pornography charges

A Frankfort man is facing felony charges for allegedly sharing child pornography online.

Michael Kennedy, 24, was charged with three counts of child pornography, the Will County sheriff’s office said.

Detectives opened an investigation into Kennedy after they got a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce that he was "possibly sharing and uploading hundreds of child pornography videos and images online," the sheriff’s office said.

Officers searched Kennedy’s home in August and seized several electronic devices, which were examined over the next several months, the sheriff’s office said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Monday, and he was arrested Wednesday without incident, the sheriff’s office said. His bail was set at $150,000.