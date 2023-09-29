Franklin Park firefighters honor Hispanic Heritage Month with special shirts

Firefighters in Franklin Park have made a change to their daily uniform this month by replacing their shirts in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

One firefighter, Daniel Torres, came up with the idea of wearing Hispanic Heritage Month T-shirts for the entire month and selling them to the public to raise money for charity.

They are raising funds for the Leyden Community Food Pantry and the Unity in Community Foundation. Franklin Park's population is approximately 55 percent Hispanic, and their fire department has grown to be 24 percent Hispanic.

"It was me and I think two or three others when I started. Now I think we have a mix of everything. Puerto Rican, Nicaraguan, Guatemalan. Polish, Irish, everything," said Torres, "Everybody saw the shirts and they're wearing them proudly."

These T-shirts can be purchased for $20 at the Veterans Park District – Gouin Park – on Scott Street during the Fall Fest on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. Look for the "Touch a Truck" area.

They can also be bought on Saturday, October 14, at the Franklin Park Fire Department Open House on Addison, starting at 11 a.m.