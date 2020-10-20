Fraternal Order of Police offices close due to COVID-19

The Near West Side offices of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 have been closed because of the coronavirus.

“Due to COVID-19 related issues, the FOP offices will be closed until further notice,” read a Monday message on the website of FOP Lodge 7, which represents more than 8,000 rank-and-file Chicago police officers.

FOP president John Catanzara declined in an email to say who or how many people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the office police union headquarters, 1412 W. Washington Blvd.

“Please be advised the Lodge is taking every precaution necessary to ensure our staff and members are protected,” the FOP’s message read.

In mid-September, Catanzara attended a news conference outside the headquarters to endorse U.S. Senate candidate Willie Wilson, who said three weeks later that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

More than 900 Chicago Police Department members have tested positive for COVID-19, the department said in late September.