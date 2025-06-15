Frederic Coney: Missing Chicago man last seen in Marquette Park, police say

The Brief Frederic Coney, 69, was last seen in the vicinity of 7200 S. Western Avenue. He was last contacted on March 1. Coney is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. Chicago police ask anyone with information to contact Area One SVU detectives.



A 69-year-old man was reported missing on Sunday in Marquette Park, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Frederic Coney was last seen in the vicinity of 7200 S. Western Avenue. He was last contacted on March 1.

Coney is known to frequent 5000 S. Drexel Blvd.

Coney is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 175 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Area One SVU at 312-747-8380.

(Chicago Police Department)