Free anti-theft upgrades available at Saturday safety events

Catalytic converter and car theft has been getting worse, but you can do something to stop it from happening to you for free.

Saturday is your next chance for free anti-theft upgrades, steering wheel locks, and catalytic converter etching and etching.

That's when two more vehicle safety events are happening.

"The sheriff's office has been a tremendous partner in registering the vehicles to give us the ability, if they're unfortunately stolen, for us to track we've had a real opportunity to make our communities safer,"

Saturday's vehicle safety events will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mufflers and Brakes shops at 1932 West Pershing Road and 5059 South California Avenue.

After Saturday, there are only four more events, the last one scheduled for May 4.