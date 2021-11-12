Free food available for veterans at Aurora food pantry Friday

Free food is available for veterans on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry.

The pantry is located at 1110 Jericho Rd. in Aurora.

Organizers say veterans and current and past military families are invited.

Admission and parking are free, and pantry volunteers will assist veterans in filling food bags.

Organizers said that attendees will be asked to show military identification.

For more information, call 630-692-3061 or visit aurorafoodpantry.org.