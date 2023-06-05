Free Lil Wayne concert tickets giveaway in Hammond

The city of Hammond is offering a fantastic opportunity to win free Lil Wayne concert tickets.

The renowned rapper will be performing at the Festival of the Lake on July 15th.

To qualify for the free tickets, participants must provide proof of residency and are limited to two tickets per address.

The giveaway event will take place on Saturday, June 24th, starting at 9 a.m. at the Hammond Civic Center. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased online, with prices ranging from $60 to $125.

Don't miss out on this incredible chance to see Lil Wayne live in concert!