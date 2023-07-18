Expand / Collapse search

Here's how you can get free Powerball tickets ahead of Wednesday's drawing

Lottery
SKOKIE, Ill. - The Illinois Lottery is giving away 1,000 free Powerball tickets this week to residents looking to secure the eye-popping $1 billion jackpot.

The Powerball Ticket Grab Challenge will take place Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kostner Korner located at 4356 W. Howard St. in Skokie.

Participants who are 18 years or older will get inside a "money machine" to grab as many Powerball tickets as they can in five seconds.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:59 p.m. CT.

Wednesday’s drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. Ticket buyers have a chance at $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The Illinois Lottery also announced the top five retailers that have sold the most winning Powerball tickets in 2023:

  1. Lucky Mart, 2900 W. 87th St. in Chicago
  2. Mares Mini Mart & Deli, 7850 W. Addison St. in Chicago
  3. Glenwood Amstar, 18659 S. Halsted St. in Glenwood
  4. Kostner Korner, 4356 W. Howard St. in Skokie
  5. JD Food and Liquor, 10147 Roosevelt Road in Westchester