Here's how you can get free Powerball tickets ahead of Wednesday's drawing

The Illinois Lottery is giving away 1,000 free Powerball tickets this week to residents looking to secure the eye-popping $1 billion jackpot.

The Powerball Ticket Grab Challenge will take place Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kostner Korner located at 4356 W. Howard St. in Skokie.

Participants who are 18 years or older will get inside a "money machine" to grab as many Powerball tickets as they can in five seconds.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:59 p.m. CT.

Wednesday’s drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. Ticket buyers have a chance at $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The Illinois Lottery also announced the top five retailers that have sold the most winning Powerball tickets in 2023: