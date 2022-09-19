Expand / Collapse search

'Free Rocky': Chicago area activists call for the release of Rocky the coyote

Activists call for Rocky the coyote to be moved to sanctuary in Colorado

NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Calls are growing louder to release Rocky the coyote.

Rocky is being held inside an enclosure in Northbrook, and advocates say he is suffering.

Protesters are calling this a day of action to free Rocky.

Activists say he was originally mistaken for a German Shepherd puppy, and was deemed un-releasable.

Now, he is being held in a cage at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook.

Activists want him sent to a wild animal sanctuary in Colorado.

The same groups are pushing to free a large African tortoise named Spur, who is being housed at a Lincolnwood animal store.