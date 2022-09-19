'Free Rocky': Chicago area activists call for the release of Rocky the coyote

Calls are growing louder to release Rocky the coyote.

Rocky is being held inside an enclosure in Northbrook, and advocates say he is suffering.

Protesters are calling this a day of action to free Rocky.

Activists say he was originally mistaken for a German Shepherd puppy, and was deemed un-releasable.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Now, he is being held in a cage at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook.

Activists want him sent to a wild animal sanctuary in Colorado.

The same groups are pushing to free a large African tortoise named Spur, who is being housed at a Lincolnwood animal store.