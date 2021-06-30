Free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens in Loop

A new COVID-19 vaccination site is now open for business in the Loop.

The city opened a free, walk-in clinic at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse at 219 South Dearborn Street on Tuesday.

It will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The site is offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will only serve people 18 years and older.

Insurance is not required and no appointment is necessary.