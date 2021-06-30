Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Jasper County
12
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:27 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:12 PM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:30 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Flood Advisory
from WED 12:31 PM CDT until WED 2:30 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Newton County, Jasper County
Flood Advisory
from WED 10:40 AM CDT until WED 2:30 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 12:56 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County

Free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens in Loop

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 32 Chicago

Vaccination site opens at Dirksen Federal Courthouse

A new vaccination site is now open for business in the Loop.

CHICAGO - A new COVID-19 vaccination site is now open for business in the Loop.

The city opened a free, walk-in clinic at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse at 219 South Dearborn Street on Tuesday.

 It will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The site is offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will only serve people 18 years and older.

Insurance is not required and no appointment is necessary.