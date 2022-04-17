At 'Freedom Boat Clubs' in Chicago, members can borrow boats without hassles of ownership

There's a saying about boat ownership: The happiest two days in your life are the day you buy a boat, and the day you sell it. But a Chicago business is offering the joys of boating on Lake Michigan without the hassles of boat ownership.

Freedom Boat Clubs offer members the chance to borrow boats. Members pay a one-time membership fee and a monthly fee, and then they can reserve boats online. The only costs beyond those fees are gas for the boat.

"You want to go boating, you love boating, maybe you don't know enough about it yet, or you just don't want to own a boat yet," said Lee Gordon, vice president of Brunswick Global Communications & Public Affairs.

There are five Freedom Boat Club locations in the Chicago area and almost 350 locations around the world.

"It's a great way to get on the water, spend time with friends and families and make those memories without having to own the boat," Gordon said.

