Freight train strikes minivan stuck in traffic in Garfield Ridge; no one injured

A freight train crashed into the rear of a minivan stopped in traffic on the tracks Wednesday morning, pushing vehicle into an SUV in Garfield Ridge, but not causing any injuries.

The minivan was hit about 6:10 a.m. while it was stopped in traffic at a red light at Archer and Central avenues, Chicago police said.

The train hit the rear of the minivan, driven by an 18-year-old man, pushing it into a Ford Explorer driven by a 32-year-old man, police said.

No one in either vehicle was hurt.

The driver of the minivan was issued citations for disobeying a railroad crossing gate and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said. The driver of the SUV was cited for driving an uninsured vehicle.