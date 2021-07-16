Fremont 14-year-old, found covered in blood, allegedly killed mother, injured father in stabbing

In Fremont, police say a 14 year old boy has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother to death.

The father was also stabbed, but survived.

"The call did come from the residence," said Fremont Police Sgt. Ricardo Cortes, describing a 911 call about 12:30 Friday morning.

The home on Sylvester Drive is off Paseo Padre Parkway in Fremont's Northgate neighborhood.

"It's obviously a big and tragic incident for that area," said Cortez.

Officers arrived to find a man and woman with multiple stab wounds.

They tried to revive the woman, but she died at the scene.

The man was conscious and able to speak to first responders.

"They were able to get enough information to determine their son was the suspect in this case," said Cortes.

The boy was already gone, so police set up a perimeter, getting help from Newark and Union City departments.

Then, a half hour later, another call.

"Approximately a mile away, at a residence, we get a call about a juvenile being found covered in blood," said Cortes.

The boy was taken into custody.

Family members outside the home Friday afternoon were comforted by friends and neighbors.

All declined to talk about the couple and their son.

Police are remaining silent on motive as they explore many questions.

"Why this occurred, how this occurred and what actually took place," said Cortes.

If anyone in the area has home security video related to the incident or aftermath, investigators want to see it.

Fremont, with a low crime rate, certainly would not expect a homicide in such a family-oriented area.

"To have the suspect be the child of the victims, I think that's unusual and it's a tragic, sad event," added Cortes.

All names are withheld, because the suspect is a juvenile and the victims still have family being notified.

The father's is hospitalized in stable condition, and detectives will be interviewing him.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Fremont Police at (510) 790-6800.

