French Bulldog puppies rescued from O'Hare warehouse looking for their forever homes

Some good news for the embattled French Bulldog puppies found in an O’Hare Airport warehouse in terrible condition. They not only get to stay in the United States for now, but forever.

In addition, they are looking for new homes to go to.

The 15 French Bulldog puppies are currently under a mandatory quarantine at PAWS Chicago Medical Center, but later this month, they will be released to a rescue where they will eventually be fostered and adopted into forever homes.

“We worked so hard to get these dogs healthy,” said Mary Scheffke, founder and director of Chicago French Bulldog Rescue.

Even under quarantine at PAWS Chicago Medical Center, you can see the energy and enthusiasm of the puppies -- a far cry from where they were.

“They came to us with infected eyes, infected ears, urine and feces burn on them,” Scheffke said.

In late August, the French Bulldogs were found neglected in a warehouse at O’Hare. Officials wanted them sent back overseas where they came from. But with help from the Department of Health and Human Services, the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue received approval that the dogs could stay.

Right now, they are being quarantined at PAWS Chicago Medical Center.

“They're very well socialized. They're wonderful dogs,” said Paula Fasseas, founder and chair of PAWS Chicago.

On October 22, the dogs will be released to the rescue where 15 loving foster homes are already lined up to take them in. One dog has already been guaranteed a home to a vet that nursed it back to health, but the 14 others will be up for adoption.

“I can't say all 15 will go up for adoption in one month or two weeks, it all depends on what our vets and our fosters feel. If they're ready or not,” Scheffke said.

So what's the ideal forever home?

“The ideal forever home knows the breed, understands what they're getting into, it's not a cheap breed to own,” Scheffke said.

Once the dogs are ready for adoption, their bios will go up on the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue website. From there, you can submit an application.