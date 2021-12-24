Friday's Dan Ryan shooting marks 254 reported shootings on Chicago area expressways

One person was taken to the hospital after a reported expressway shooting on the Dan Ryan Friday.

Illinois State police said officers responded to a report of a shooting near East 115th Street on the Dan Ryan, just after 11 a.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries around 11:45 p.m. All lanes were closed for an investigation.

As of 11:08 p.m. Friday, Illinois State Police has responded to investigate 254 reported expressway shootings on the Chicagoland area Cook County expressways.

State police said anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of what happened is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.