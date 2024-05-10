From The Blues Brothers to The Dark Knight: Midwest Stunt Association's impact on cinema"

Bruises, bashes and beatings – that's the price they pay for our entertainment.

For as long as there have been movies, there have been stunt performers who take the risks, so we reap the rewards.

The Midwest Stunt Association, a professional group of stunt men and women, has been perfecting the art of the stunt on the big and small screens for over 40 years in Chicago and throughout the Midwest.

Their work includes everything from The Blues Brothers to The Dark Knight – and their profession is now being honored in the number one movie in America: The Fall Guy.

The incredible team is led by father/son duo Rick LaFever Sr. and Rick LaFever Jr., stunt coordinators and second unit directors. Their work is legendary.

Rick Sr. drove the Ferrari in Ferris Bueller's Day Off and was Bill Murray falling in ‘Groundhog Day.’

Rick Jr. has been lit on fire more times than a match.

This work led to the creation of the Midwest Stunt Association. But at the end of the day, the job is – by nature – a risk. A risk that Rick Sr. and Rick Jr. accept as part of the job.