Frontier Airlines offering nonstop flight from Chicago's Midway to Jamaica

Ready to get out of the Midwest's cold weather? Maybe it's time to book a trip to the tropics.

Frontier Airlines launched nonstop service from Midway International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica today.

Beginning Feb. 25, customers can fly from Chicago to Jamaica on Frontier for as low as $159.

"We know Jamaica is a favorite among Chicagoans, and we’re excited to offer ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to escape the winter cold for some fun and excitement in Montego Bay," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.

With the new service, Frontier serves a total of 12 nonstop destinations from Midway.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"This new seasonal service to Jamaica will further connect Chicago to a long list of tropical destinations during our winter and spring seasons and bolster our status as one of the world's best-connected international hub cities," said Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee of the Chicago Department of Aviation.

The service is expected to be offered once a week. For additional information on booking visit the Frontier website.