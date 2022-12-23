Tips on how to avoid frostbite as temps plummet across Chicago

With current temperatures and windchill, frostbite can occur within just 10 minutes.

Most cases of frostbite happen to fingers, toes, nose, ears and cheeks — so be sure to keep those areas covered if you're outside.

While it is not uncommon to feel a bit of a chill once you get inside, there are some warning signs you should look out for.

"Are your hands like super, super cold to the point where you can't feel them anymore? So they're getting numb. But before they get numb, they start to burn, tingle, sting. And then if you happen to look at it, and it's red, we call it red, white and blue, you may have frostbite," said Dermatologist Stacy Haynes

Dr. Hayes also says if you're going outside, avoid oily moisturizers as the moisture they provide could speed up the freezing process.

Also avoid wearing cotton, as it tends to hold in moisture the best.