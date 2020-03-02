Fuel leak contained after O’Hare crash that left 1 injured

One person was injured in a crash that caused a fuel leak Monday at O’Hare Airport.

A car collided with a delivery truck shortly before 5 a.m. on an access road at the airport, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

One person was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said.

The crash caused the truck to spill fuel and prompted a hazardous materials response, which has since been secured, according to the fire department.