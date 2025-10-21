Chicago alder to file claim against feds over her arrest at hospital

The Brief Ald. Jessie Fuentes said she's filing a federal claim after she was arrested by immigration agents at a Northwest Side hospital earlier this month. Fuentes questioned agents who were at the Humboldt Park Health hospital after detaining someone with Temporary Protected Status. Viral video of an agent grabbing Fuentes and placing her into handcuffs sparked outrage among local officials and activists.



Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th Ward) said she is filing a federal claim to seek financial damages over her arrest at a Northwest Side hospital earlier this month.

The viral arrest of an elected member of the Chicago City Council sparked outrage among local leaders as a demonstration of overreach by federal agents.

"It is indeed a frightening time, when unidentified federal agents shove, grab, handcuff, and detain an elected official in the exercise of her duties," said Jan Susler, Fuentes’ attorney, in a statement announcing the claim. "Ald. Fuentes is demonstrating the importance of standing up for herself, her community, and her constituency, holding accountable those who, in their anonymity, wreak terror and havoc."

What we know:

Fuentes said she was called to Humboldt Health Hospital on Oct. 3 by hospital staff and patients who were concerned after ICE agents arrived with a person who was injured while being detained.

She said the person they detained had Temporary Protected Status, meaning they were not undocumented.

The alderperson said she went to the hospital to advocate for her constituents and "learn why ICE was at the hospital and what they were doing," according to a statement she gave in a separate federal lawsuit by the Chicago Headline Club against Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem.

Video shows Fuentes questioning agents about whether they had a judicial warrant for the patient, which they did not appear to answer. One of the agents told her, "You need to leave," and then threatened to arrest her.

Within seconds, the agent grabbed the alderperson by her arm and placed her in handcuffs.

Fuentes continued to ask the agents if they had a warrant to detain the patient.

"It is very simple," she said. "That man has constitutional rights!"

She claimed the agents used profanity and asked her "Who the f*** are you," and "get the f*** out of here."

Fuentes said she identified herself as an elected official. She was ultimately released.

"Federal agents have been deployed to our city in an effort to create chaos, violate individuals’ constitutional rights, and unjustly separate families," Fuentes said in a statement. "Federal agents are not above the law, and we must hold them accountable."