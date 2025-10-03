Fugitive wanted in Michigan and Illinois arrested in Chicago suburb, sheriff's office says

The Brief Sandy Baker, 50, was arrested in Bridgeview on Sept. 26. He was wanted for home invasion in Michigan and burglary in Lake County, Illinois. He was detained at Cook County Jail the following day.



A man wanted for crimes in both Michigan and Illinois was arrested last week in Bridgeview, authorities said.

What we know:

The Cook County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, working with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force, arrested 50-year-old Sandy Baker on Sept. 26.

Baker was wanted in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, for home invasion and in Lake County, Illinois, for burglary.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Sandy Baker | CCSO

Investigators said they set up surveillance at a motel in the 7200 block of South Harlem Avenue in Bridgeview after receiving a tip that Baker might be staying there. Around 10:30 a.m., officers saw a man matching Baker’s description get into a white Chevy SUV in the parking lot. They confirmed his identity and took him into custody.

The following day, Baker was ordered detained at Cook County Jail.