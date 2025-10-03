Fugitive wanted in Michigan and Illinois arrested in Chicago suburb, sheriff's office says
CHICAGO - A man wanted for crimes in both Michigan and Illinois was arrested last week in Bridgeview, authorities said.
What we know:
The Cook County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, working with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force, arrested 50-year-old Sandy Baker on Sept. 26.
Baker was wanted in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, for home invasion and in Lake County, Illinois, for burglary.
Sandy Baker | CCSO
Investigators said they set up surveillance at a motel in the 7200 block of South Harlem Avenue in Bridgeview after receiving a tip that Baker might be staying there. Around 10:30 a.m., officers saw a man matching Baker’s description get into a white Chevy SUV in the parking lot. They confirmed his identity and took him into custody.
The following day, Baker was ordered detained at Cook County Jail.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.