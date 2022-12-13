Full-scale twin models of NASA's Ingenuity and Perseverance at Chicago's Adler Planetarium

Last week, NASA's miniature helicopter Ingenuity set a new record for height when it reached 46 feet above the surface of Mars.

If you ever wanted to see Ingenuity or the Perseverance rover up close — now's your chance!

You could even get a selfie with them — at least with their full-scale twin models.

And they are right here in Chicago at the Adler Planetarium.

Percy is a spitting image of Perseverance and Ginny is a genuine replica of Ingenuity.

They are in town as part of a traveling exhibition courtesy of NASA.

The models will be on display until January.