Full-scale twin models of NASA's Ingenuity and Perseverance at Chicago's Adler Planetarium

By FOX 32 News
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago

If you ever wanted to see Ingenuity or the Perseverance rover up close — now's your chance! You could even get a selfie with them — at least with their full-scale twin models.

CHICAGO - Last week, NASA's miniature helicopter Ingenuity set a new record for height when it reached 46 feet above the surface of Mars.

And they are right here in Chicago at the Adler Planetarium.

NASA working with Adler Planetarium for opportunity to meet Martians

While NASA's Perseverance Rover and Ingenuity Mars Helicopter are hard at work exploring Mars, their twins models are here in Chicago.

Percy is a spitting image of Perseverance and Ginny is a genuine replica of Ingenuity. 

They are in town as part of a traveling exhibition courtesy of NASA. 

The models will be on display until January. 