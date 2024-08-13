Driver sought in South Side hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

article

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver responsible for a hit-and-run last month that left a pedestrian seriously injured in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

The pedestrian was on the crosswalk around 9:20 p.m. on July 20 when they were struck by a 2016 Dodge Charger SXT four-door sedan in the 5400 block of South Wells Street, according to a CPD community alert.

Minutes later, the Charger was found abandoned near the 200 block of West Marquette Avenue in Englewood.

Anyone who witnessed people exiting this vehicle is asked to call CPD's Major Accidents unit at (312) 745-4521.

No further information was provided.