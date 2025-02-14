Vacant building collapses during fire in Fuller Park

A vacant building collapsed after a fire broke out early Friday morning in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood.

The backstory:

The fire started around 4 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Place and Wentworth Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The building was fully involved in flames and eventually collapsed. There were no injuries reported.

Officials said the fire was struck out around 5:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.