3 wounded by gunfire in Fuller Park: police

Three people were wounded by gunfire walking to their car in Fuller Park Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of South Princeton Avenue at 2:30 a.m.

The victims were walking to their vehicle when they saw two unknown males standing in a vacant lot who began firing shots in their direction.

One of the victims a 34-year-old woman was shot in the left thigh and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 38-year-old man suffered graze wound to the head and was also taking to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Another victim whose age and gender were not released suffered a graze wound to the thigh and is in good condition at the same hospital.

There have been no arrests reported. Area one detectives are investigating.