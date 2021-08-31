Fully automatic gun, drugs recovered after investigation into landscaping equipment thefts

Authorities conducting an investigation into a landscaping equipment theft ring in Kane County have recovered numerous firearms, including a fully automatic weapon.

Pedro Evaristo, 21, faces 18 firearm and drug-related charges including possession of a full-auto firearm as a felon, possession of a ballistic vest by a felon and possession of cocaine, the Kane County sheriff's office said.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office, Mokena Police Department and Illinois State Police Swat Team executed a search warrant on Monday at Evaristo's home in the 900 block of Willow Lane in Sleepy Hollow, the sheriff's office said.

They allegedly seized over 40 items of suspected stolen items at the residence and several connected storage lockers in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives also recovered ammunition, a ballistic vest, seven grams of cocaine and several firearms, one of which was modified into a fully automatic weapon, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who believes they may have been a recent victim of stolen landscaping equipment to contact the Kane County Sheriff's Investigation Division at 630-208-2027.