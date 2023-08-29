Fulton Market Association wants Chicago mayor to install 4,000 camera security network

The Fulton Market Association wants Mayor Brandon Johnson to install a 4,000-camera security network to help police fight crime.

The proposal calls for at least 50 cameras in each of Chicago's 77 communities with additional cameras in high-crime areas.

FMA is creating a pilot network of cameras in Fulton Market that were donated by Verkada Company, which is a California-based camera manufacturer and safety solutions company.

To pay for the camera, FMA is asking Johnson to use about $30 million from the city's Tax Increment Finance funds (TIFs).

In addition to the camera, the association wants Johnson to release TIF funds to increase Chicago's substance-addiction treatment centers and to increase funds for job training and placement services to help people move into positive careers.