Man shot during attempted robbery in Fulton River District

A man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery in Chicago's Fulton River District Tuesday night.

Police said a 35-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Clinton Street just after 10:30 p.m. when an armed offender demanded his belongings.

The offender shot the victim in the leg and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.