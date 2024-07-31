Expand / Collapse search

Man shot during attempted robbery in Fulton River District

By Maggie Duly
Published  July 31, 2024 6:33am CDT
Fulton River District
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery in Chicago's Fulton River District Tuesday night.

Police said a 35-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Clinton Street just after 10:30 p.m. when an armed offender demanded his belongings. 

The offender shot the victim in the leg and fled the scene. 

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was listed in good condition. 

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.