Fundraisers to be held for Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. this weekend

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Police Department
CHICAGO - There are a couple fundraisers this weekend to help Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr.  

Officer Yanez was the partner of fallen CPD Officer Ella French.

Both were shot during a traffic stop back in August.

French died and Yanez was critically injured. 

One fundraiser will be Saturday afternoon at Teaser's Pub on West Higgins. 

His family will be holding another one on Sunday at West 55th Street Bar.