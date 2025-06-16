Funeral arrangements announced for slain Chicago officer Krystal Rivera

The Brief Visitation for Officer Krystal Rivera will be held June 24 at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home; her funeral is set for June 25 at Living Word Christian Center. Rivera was accidentally shot and killed by her partner during a confrontation with an armed suspect in Chatham on June 5. The suspect, Adrian Rucker, was later arrested and faces multiple charges, including armed violence and illegal gun possession.



Funeral services have been announced for Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera, who was accidentally shot and killed by her partner during a confrontation with an armed suspect earlier this month.

What we know:

The visitation for Rivera will be held Tuesday, June 24, at the Montclair-Luciana Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, at noon at Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park, according to Chicago police.

The backstory:

Rivera was fatally shot on June 5 while pursuing a suspect on the South Side, authorities said.

Police said she and her partner had stopped a man who ran into a building in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood. During the chase, officers encountered a man armed with a gun, identified as Adrian Rucker.

According to authorities, Rucker pointed the weapon in their direction. Rivera’s partner fired their weapon and unintentionally struck her in the back. She later died from her injuries.

Rucker fled the scene but was later taken into custody. He has been charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of fraudulent identification, and drug possession.